Cab drivers caught between fewer rides and little cash

For Uber and Ola drivers plying across the city, the last week has brought a new set of challenges. Drivers say they are struggling to get rides everyday, and with customers mostly paying through online wallets, the cash they have in hand is not enough.

Jayakumar Ganesh, who drives for Uber, said: “I did not get any rides in the first two days after the announcement. Since then, there have been just a few bookings. People are reluctant to take cabs due to the cash crunch and limited change. With petrol pumps accepting the devalued notes, we are using our old notes to fill up.”

Another cab driver, P. Chandresh, said: “Usually, we get Rs. 500 in hand every day and it helps us meet our expenses and pay for fuel. Today, in spite of plying over 10 rides, I received less than Rs. 200 in cash. Ninety per cent of customers are using the wallet option. The money we earn from wallets only gets credited once a week. We are left with no choice but to make do with what we get.”

When both were asked if their company was taking steps to credit the wallet money faster in this time of crisis, they said no such steps had been taken so far. B. Kumaran, who drives for Ola, said that even without the demonetisation, drivers were facing trouble with ‘Ola money’ transfers. “The demonetisation has only worsened the situation as we struggle to get enough rides to complete the ‘target’ number of trips and when we do get them, it is paid for through the wallet,” he said.

“Our income has dropped drastically this week,” Maria Charles M., an Ola autodriver said. “Everyday, it is becoming more difficult to make ends meet,” he added.