Allegation of encroachment against Isha Foundation

P. Shanmugam, general secretary of the CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, alleged on Monday that the Isha Foundation has encroached upon 44.30 acres of land at Ikkarai Boluvampatti village in Coimbatore district.

In a statement, Shanmugam said that the land had been given away to 46 individuals by the government in February 1992.

The government had issued them show-cause notices in October 2006, asking them why the property should not be taken away from them for their inability to cultivate or pay relevant taxes.

Mr. Shanmugam said that people living near the plot of land had noticed that it was being fenced off using iron posts recently and informed district administration officials. He said that he visited the spot on October 16 and verified the claim.

Mr. Shanmugam alleged that the Isha Foundation has over 1,000 acres in its possession.

He argued that the land should be taken away from the Foundation and be handed over to deserving adivasis of the area.