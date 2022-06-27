90.07% of students pass Class XI board exams in T.N.

A majority of the students have scored less than 300 marks out of 600

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99. Photo shows students taking plus one exam in Vellore in May. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Of the 8.43 lakh candidates who appeared for the Class XI board exams in May 2022, 90.07% cleared it, the Directorate of Government Examinations announced on Monday.

A majority of the students have scored less than 300 marks out of 600 in the exams, data indicated. Nearly 3.55 lakh students have scored less than 300.marks, and 1.68 lakh students have scored between 300 to 350 marks. As many as 187 students have scored above 591 marks.

Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99. As for boys, 84.86% cleared the exams.

The exams for State board students were last conducted in 2020. Barring one subject each in commerce and science group, students wrote the other exams before the COVID-19 lockdown began. In 2021, the exams were not conducted and all students were declared as having passed. In 2020, the State recorded a pass percentage of 96.04.

Perambalur recorded the highest pass percentage of 95.56, followed by Virudhunagar at 95.44% and Madurai at 95.25%.

Students can check their results at www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.