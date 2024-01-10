GIFT a SubscriptionGift
8,84,551 families newly added as beneficiaries under CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme: T.N. Health Minister

Health department handed over a cheque for ₹1,228.27 crore as CMCHIS premium for the period January 11, 2024 to January 10, 2025 to United India Insurance Company Ltd.

January 10, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam. File

In the last two-and-a-half years, 8,84,551 families were newly added as beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

On Wednesday, the health department handed over a cheque for ₹1,228.27 crore as CMCHIS premium for the period January 11, 2024 to January 10, 2025 to United India Insurance Company Ltd.

The Minister later told reporters that special camps were being held for enrolment of new beneficiaries under CMCHIS. A month ago, camps were held in 100 Assembly constituencies in line with the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and another 100 camps would be held after Pongal, he said.

From January 11, 2022 to January 10, 2023, a total of 10,12,030 beneficiaries were covered under the scheme, with the premium being ₹1,329.31 crore, according to a press release.

CMCHIS that was launched in 2009 covers a total of 1.45 crore families in the State. They can avail of an annual coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, he said.

The scheme is being implemented in 1,829 hospitals - 854 government and 975 private - in the State. It covers 1,513 medical and surgical procedures, eight high-end procedures such as liver and kidney transplants, bone marrow transplants and cochlear implantations, 11 follow-up procedures and 52 complete diagnostic procedures, Mr. Subramanian said.

On the Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme, he said that a total of 2,09,039 persons had benefitted so far, with the government spending ₹182.09 crore.

Among others, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Project Director of Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project M. Govinda Rao, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services A. Shanmugakani, chairman-cum-managing director of United India Insurance Company Satyajit Tripathy and general manager Usha Girish were present.

