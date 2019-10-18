₹80-cr. worth land retrieved from Towers Club

The Chennai Corporation on Thursday retrieved 39,127 sq. ft. of land, valued at ₹80 crore, from Towers Club in Anna Nagar after the Madras High Court upheld the the civic body’s eviction order.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that the civic body has taken possession of the land, located in ward 100 of Anna Nagar W Block on Third Main Road, occupied by the club since 1989. The Towers Club started operations after the civic body gave a land parcel of 5,872 sq. ft. on lease from September 4, 1989 to September 3, 1992. The lease was extended to September 2, 1993. Following the extension, the civic body did not renew the lease.

However, the club continued to function on the premises and constructed additional buildings on another parcel of land measuring 33,255 sq. ft. The buildings did not have approval. After the Corporation issued notice to vacate the premises, the club moved court. The eviction notice was upheld by the judiciary, leading to the removal of encroachments on Thursday.