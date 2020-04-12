8 Indonesian nationals arrested

The Madurantakam police have arrested and remanded eight Indonesian nationals, including four women, under the Foreigners Act on charges of violating visa rules. All of them have tested negative for COVID-19.

According to police, the eight persons — Nuramin, 38, Sukaliat, 47, Ahmad Haidlorillah Abdul Hahan, 52, Abdul Sahlan, 58, Tumini, 56, Tis Atul Mukarromah, 45, Tika, 44, and Anita Kurniasih, 36, — arrived in Delhi on March 3.

Police claim that they attended a conference and left for Chennai. They arrived in Chennai on March 21 and on the same day they reached Madurantakam. “They stayed in a mosque in the town and were involved in religious activities,” said a police officer.

On April 5, the district officials came to know about the Indonesians staying there. With the help of a transalator, they questioned them. They were subjected to COVID-19 tests by health officials and placed under home quarantine.

After they tested negative for COVID-19, the Madurantakam police arrested them and remanded them in judicial custody. “Despite knowing that Section 144 was in place, they were involved in religious activities,” said an officer.