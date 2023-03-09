HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

79-year-old Man from Addis Ababa found carrying 8.26 kg of cocaine, arrested

March 09, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 8.26 kg of high quality cocaine from a 79-year-old passenger from Addis Ababa. He was part of a gang which landed in Mumbai airport and was arrested a few days ago.

Following a tip-off, the DRI officials mounted a surveillance at Chennai airport in the early hours of Tuesday and intercepted a passenger who came from Addis Ababa.

On searching his baggage, the officers found 8.26 kg of high quality cocaine in it. He was booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking / Chennai Airport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.