771 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

4,678 persons under treatment in State

4,678 persons under treatment in State

A total of 771 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

When compared to previous days, there was a rise in the number of samples tested in the State. As many as 20,380 samples were tested, taking the number of samples tested till date to 6,69,44,420. The overall test positivity dipped to 3.8%.

Fresh cases were reported in 31 of the 38 districts. Chennai reported a marginal dip in fresh infections. There were 345 cases in the city, followed by 126 cases in Chengalpattu. Coimbatore logged 55 cases, Kanniyakumari 44 and Tiruvallur 32. Seven districts reported between 10 and 20 cases, while the remaining 19 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The State has reported 34,63,068 cases so far. No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State.

The number of persons discharged after treatment rose to 459. Presently, 4,678 persons were under treatment. Chennai had the most number of active cases at 2,224. Chengalpattu followed with 886 active cases. Three districts— Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur— had over 200 active cases.

According to Tuesday’s data, Chengalpattu accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State at 12.5%. In fact, Chennai’s positivity rate was 5.9%, which is lower than the rate of Tiruvallur (6.7%) and Coimbatore (6.0%).

As many as 243 beds in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals were occupied in the State. Of these, Chennai accounted for a bed occupancy of 103— 51 oxygen-supported beds, 51 non-oxygen beds and one intensive care unit bed.