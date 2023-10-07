HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

7.70 lakh families added to Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme, says Health Minister

So far, 1,44,82,353 beneficiary families have been enrolled in the CMCHIS; special enrolment camps to be held at 100 places across T.N. on November 18 in a bid to bring more persons under the scheme. Since September 23, 1,652 persons have pledged to donate their organs, says Health Minister

October 07, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A State health official from Gujarat presenting a memento to Health Minister  Ma. Subramanian in Chennai on Friday. 

A State health official from Gujarat presenting a memento to Health Minister  Ma. Subramanian in Chennai on Friday.  | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

As many as 7.70 lakh families were recently added to the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). To bring more persons under the scheme, special enrolment camps will be held at 100 places across Tamil Nadu on November 18, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Friday.

He told reporters that so far, 1,44,82,353 beneficiary families had been enrolled in the CMCHIS, and 7.70 lakh new families were added recently through the Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom scheme camps and the CMCHIS enrolment camps. To mark the birth centenary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, camps for issuing CMCHIS cards would be held on November 18 and, if needed, on the next day too, Mr. Subramanian said.

Gujarat team visits T.N.

The Minister said a team of 60 health officials and doctors from Gujarat visited Tamil Nadu to study its health infrastructure as part of a healthcare leadership enhancement programme. Since October 3, it had visited a number of hospitals, including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital; Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate; Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy; Nandivaram Upgraded Primary Health Centre; Primary Health Centre, Poonamallee; and Tambaram District Headquarters Hospital. Mr. Subramanian said the team appreciated the State’s health infrastructure and shared its experience at a feedback session held on Friday.

Since September 23, 1,652 persons had pledged to donate their organs, the Minister added.

He said the Tiruvallur and Avadi railway stations had received the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification. The certificates were handed over to the railway authorities. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, among others, was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.