74-year-old man arrested for raping a minor girl after she dies of snake bite

A day after an eight-year-old girl reportedly died of snake bite, the All Women Police, Ambattur, on Tuesday arrested a septuagenarian who allegedly raped her three months ago. The police arrested five youth who captured the video and shared it.

The crime to light after the death of a child due to snake bite in a village in Sholavaram Police limits. The victim was studying fourth standard in a school. She was under the care of her relatives as her parents died a couple of years after her birth.

Police said the girl ventured out on Sunday night to answer nature’s call when she was bitten by a snake. Her relatives took her to the Government Stanley Hospital where she died. One of her relatives informed the police that she was raped by an aged man a few months ago.

Police took up the investigation into the case and further investigation revealed that the old man who was grazing cattle on the field raped the girl in a bush where she had gone to relieve herself. Police said one youth from another village, who was passing by, recorded the crime in a mobile phone and shared it with his friends in the village on WhatsApp.

On Tuesday, All Women Police registered a case under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act.

The police arrested the offender who was identified as Balu, 74, for offences including penetrative sexual assault. The police arrested five youth for sharing the video. All six were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.