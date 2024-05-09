GIFT a SubscriptionGift
73 persons held for stocking and selling tobacco products in one week 

Published - May 09, 2024 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the special drive against banned tobacco products and foreign cigarettes in the last seven days, 73 accused were arrested in 71 cases. The city police have seized over 54 kg of banned tobacco products and 19.48 kg of mava. 

Also, in the current year from January 1 to May 7, 285 shops have been sealed for stocking banned tobacco products including gutkha and mava. The Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, has warned that severe action would be taken against those manufacturing, transporting and selling tobacco products and foreign cigarettes.

