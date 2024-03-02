GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹70,000-crore bank loans given to 12 lakh women

March 02, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12 lakh women have been provided bank loans to the tune of ₹70,000 crore, since the M.K. Stalin government took charge in mid-2021. The loans had “boosted the self-confidence” of women, said an official release on Friday, highlighting various women-centric schemes of the DMK government.

A cost-benefit analysis on the ‘no ticket bus travel’ scheme titled ‘Vidiyal Payanam’, had shown that this had provided an opportunity for each beneficiary woman to save up to ₹888 a month. Cumulatively, till date, women have undertaken 445 crore bus trips under the scheme.

Besides, ₹827 crore has been granted under various schemes to provide financial assistance for the weddings of 1.01 lakh women, the release said.

