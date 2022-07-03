700 kg of trash collected from Injambakkam during beach clean-up

Nearly 100 volunteers took part in the beach clean-up at Injambakkam with the theme “Team up to clean-up: My City. My Coast. My Environment”. The programme was jointly organised by the G Square Group and The Hindu on Sunday.

Volunteers collected about 700 kg of trash from the beach. The trash collected included discarded plastic bottles, footwear, food wrappers, glass bottles, and polythene bags. The waste was segregated accordingly.

“The menace of marine litter is the biggest threat to our beaches. Hence the objective of this initiative was to create awareness about the proper segregation and disposal of waste which goes a long way in ensuring a healthy marine ecosystem,” said the organisers. Such drives also reiterate the responsibility of citizens in conserving and keeping the environment clean.

This is the third round in the six-week beach clean-up drive and in this round, 900 volunteers helped in clearing 13 tonnes of trash from the beach. Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI) was the Knowledge Partner of the event.