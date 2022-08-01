6-year-old tiger under treatment at Vandalur zoo

The animal is under constant monitoring by zoo veterinarians

Nakulan, a 6-year-old male tiger, housed at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, has been under treatment for three months.

The tiger was not feeding well from April. Symptomatic treatment was given immediately to the animal as per the treatment protocol, and it was doing well. On July 25, the tiger was found not taking feed due to loss of appetite and was again treated symptomatically, said a release from the zoo director.

To improve the health condition of the animal, further clinical investigation is being taken up in addition to the supporting therapy, and the animal is under constant monitoring by zoo veterinarians. The blood sample was tested for haemoprotozoans and other microbial diseases, and the result has come back negative.

Other clinical investigation is ongoing, the release said.