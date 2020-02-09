6 of 11 under observation for nCoV discharged

Six of the 11 persons who were under observation for symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV), including two Chinese nationals, at isolation wards in various government hospitals, were discharged, according to Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. With this, five patients continue to be under observation in the State.

A bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on Saturday said that two persons were admitted at the isolation ward of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, and one each at medical college hospitals in Tiruchi, Tiruvarur and Kanniyakumari.

Till now, 42 nasal, throat swabs and blood samples have been taken from travellers from nCoV-affected countries and sent for testing to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy, and the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Of these, 36 tested negative for nCoV, and results of the remaining are awaited.

Some 21,312 persons have been screened at Chennai, Tiruchi, Madurai and Coimbatore airports. Of them, 1,738 are under home quarantine for 28 days, the bulletin said.