57-year-old painter killed in a hit-and-run incident in Chennai

March 27, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 57-year-old man, who was sleeping on the pavement of a street in Kottivakkam, was killed in a hit and run incident on Wednesday, March 26, 2024.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Police have filed a case and are searching for the vehicle and the driver who caused the accident.

A senior official of the Chennai City Traffic Police said V. Sivakumar, a resident of Kalathu Mettu Street in Kottivakkam, was engaged in steel polishing and painting jobs. On Wednesday night, he was sleeping outside a multi-storey flat located on Gandhi Street, when, at around 1 a.m., a speeding vehicle hit him and drove away. Hearing him cry out, residents of the locality rushed to his rescue but he died on the spot.

Based on the information provided by local residents, the Guindy Traffic Investigation police arrived at the spot and sent the body of the victim to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Guindy police are scrutinising closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the street and the apartment complex to try and identify the vehicle.