Chennai

56 prisoners clear Class XII exams

Fifty six prisoners, including seven women, have cleared the Class XII exam conducted by the State Board this year. Fifty eight prisoners had taken the examination from various prisons across the State.

Similarly, 212 prisoners, including 16 women, appeared for the Class X examination from prisons across the State. Out of them, 199 prisoners, including 14 women, passed the examination.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
school
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2022 9:30:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/56-prisoners-clear-class-xii-exams/article65546376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY