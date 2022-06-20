56 prisoners clear Class XII exams

199 prisoners clear Class X examinations across the State

Fifty six prisoners, including seven women, have cleared the Class XII exam conducted by the State Board this year. Fifty eight prisoners had taken the examination from various prisons across the State.

Similarly, 212 prisoners, including 16 women, appeared for the Class X examination from prisons across the State. Out of them, 199 prisoners, including 14 women, passed the examination.