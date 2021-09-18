5 held for selling ganja in Pazhavanthangal

Personnel from the Pazhavanthangal police station on Friday arrested a gang of five men for possession of marijuana for the purpose of selling.

Following information that a huge quantity of marijuana was being smuggled, a special team of police mounted surveillance in Pazhavanthangal.

On Thursday, Arun Pandian, 24, Kartik, 21, Tamilselvan, 24, Vijai, 24, and Jaabaganpet Rakesh, 21, were caught near the Pazhavanthangal subway trying to sell marijuana.

The police said the contraband was smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh and sold within the city limits.

Two kilograms of marijuana was seized from them.