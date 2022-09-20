498 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Another 498 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to marginally rise in the State. Of the 498 cases, Chennai accounted for 106 cases. There were 48 cases in Coimbatore and 46 in Chengalpattu. Kanyakumari logged 28 cases, while there were 25 cases in Krishnagiri. Tiruvallur had 22 cases, while Ranipet and Salem logged 21 and 20 cases respectively.

Perambalur and Ramanathapuram had no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the State reached 35,77,312. As many as 429 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,34,277.

The active caseload rose to 4,995. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,346 active cases, while Coimbatore and Chengalpattu had 465 and 327 active cases each.

As many as 16,005 samples were tested. As of date, 182 oxygen-supported beds, 222 non-oxygen beds and 53 intensive care unit beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.