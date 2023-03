March 16, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 49 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. This included four persons who returned from Kuwait and two from Singapore. Chennai and Coimbatore reported 13 cases each. As many as 34 persons were discharged after treatment, while 284 persons were under treatment for COVID-19. Of the total active cases, Coimbatore accounted for 73 active cases and Chennai for 65. A total of 3,037 samples were tested.