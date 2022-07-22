49 drug peddlers arrested in a week 

The Greater Chennai Police booked 36 cases and arrested 49 persons on charge of drug peddling between July 15 and 21

The police have booked 36 cases and arrested 49 persons on charge of drug peddling between July 15 and 21.

Following a tip-off about the smuggling of contraband to youth in the city, a special team of police personnel led by New Washermenpet police inspector on Thursday conducted a search at a flat in Port Trust Housing Colony and found methamphetamine, ephedrine and acetone oil concealed there.

The police arrested the residents of house — Hyda Ramesh, 42, of Hyderabad and Pias Ahamed Sheik, 50, of Mumbai — seized 80 gram methamphetamine, 15 kg ephedrine, 35 litres of acetone oil and a car used by them.

CMBT police arrested the three accused persons who were identified as Ganeshan, 24; Kottai alias Sundaram, 22; and Marichelvam, 22, of Thoothukudi; and seized five kg of ganja from them which they smuggled from Andhra Pradesh by a bus.

The police said altogether seized 40.2 kg ganja, 80 methamphetamine, 250 gram alprazolam, 15 kg ephedrine, 35 litres of acetone oil, four mobile phones, two motorcycles and autorickshaws in the last one week from July 15 to 21.