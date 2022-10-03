Chennai

461 persons test positive for COVID-19 in the State

Fresh coronavirus infections continued to dip in Tamil Nadu. A total of 461 persons tested positive for the infection in the State.

In Chennai, fresh cases dipped below 100. A total of 97 persons tested positive. Chengalpattu followed with 41 cases, while there were 30 cases in Coimbatore. There were 24 cases in Kanniyakumari, 23 in Krishnagiri and 20 in Salem. Three districts – Kallakurichi, Ramanthapuram and Tirupattur – had no fresh case of COVID-19.

The State’s tally of cases so far stood at 35,84,563. As many as 537 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries so far to 35,41,177.

Of the total active cases of 5,339 in the State, Chennai alone accounted for 2,344. As many as 13,328 samples were tested in the State.


