450 policewomen attend cancer detection camp

MGM Healthcare on Thursday organised a breast cancer screening camp for policewomen aged over 40. Nearly 450 women registered for the camp, which was inaugurated by Additional Police Commissioner J. Loganathan. T.P. Chatram inspector E Rajeswari, who rescued a man from Kilpauk cemetery, was the first to get the mammogram done.
