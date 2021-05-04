Chennai

450 oxygen cylinders arrive in Chennai from UK

The cylinders. each holding about 46 litres. were airlifted on the IAF IFC-7221 aircraft   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Air Force airlifted 450 oxygen cylinders from the United Kingdom to Chennai airport via Cairo, and it reached by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, airport sources said. The cylinders, each holding about 46 litres, were airlifted on the IAF IFC-7221 aircraft. Sources said, the Indian Red Cross Society collected the cylinders at the airport. Another 450 cylinders of the same capacity will also reach Chennai by 11 a.m.

