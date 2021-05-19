40-bed COVID-19 care ward opened at VHS hospital

Cognizant Foundation, Rotary Club set up facility

The Cognizant Foundation and the Rotary Club of Madras East Trust have set up a 40-bed COVID-19 care ward at the Voluntary Health Services Hospital (VHS) here.

The Foundation is the CSR arm of the IT major. M. Srinivasa Rao, president-elect of RCME, handed over the ward to VHS on Saturday.

S. Suresh, honorary secretary, and Yuvraj Gupta, director and chief operating officer of VHS, were present.

The new facility has been set up at a cost of ₹1.11 crore and is equipped with oxygenated beds and medical infrastructure to provide critical care.

The ward is part of “Cognizant C3” initiative, the company's COVID-19 response framework.

“The new COVID-19 care ward will help critically ill patients get the urgent care they need and ease the burden on the city's healthcare infrastructure,” said Rajashree Natarajan, chief executive officer at the Foundation.

Mr. Rao commended the Foundation's support “to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.”