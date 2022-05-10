4-year-old boy drowns in pool at K.K. Nagar apartment

A four-year-old accidentally drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment in K.K. Nagar on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Hariharan, son of Senthil Kumar and Valarmathi, who are residents of Bharathi Nagar, Nesapakkam. The police said he had accompanied his aunt Usha, who worked as a domestic aide in the apartment.

When Hariharan was playing with two other children from the apartment, the boy accidentally fell into the pool and began struggling. Hearing the children’s cries, residents rescued the boy and took him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The K.K. Nagar police have registered a case.