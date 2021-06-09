4 acres of land identified in Guindy for new multi super speciality hospital

The facility will be built on the King Institute campus

A four acre parcel of land was identified on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy, for the new multi super speciality hospital, according to Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare.

The Minister conducted an inspection at the King Institute campus on Tuesday to identify land for the new hospital. The campus, which is spread over 47 acres, is home to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and the National Institute of Ageing. Last week, the State government had announced that the multi super speciality hospital would come up on the campus at a cost of ₹250 crore. This, according to the Minister, will be a boon for the residents of south Chennai.

The Minister said the King Institute was established in 1899. The institute had been functioning with 12 departments and 250 staff. In addition to this, the National Institute of Ageing was set up with 650 beds. This was converted into a COVID-19 hospital last year.

“A four-acre unused piece of land is available adjacent to the hospital. This has been identified by the Public Works Department, and they will prepare the design,” he said.

Additional manpower

The State government is appointing 2,000 doctors, 6,000 staff nurses and 3,700 paramedical staff. Appointment orders were being issued in all districts. About 70 doctors received their orders at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

“Earlier, doctors were outsourced through an agency. Now, we have taken up direct recruitment through the respective District Collectors and deans of medical college hospitals. This will ensure that they will get the full salary. Of the 2,000 doctors, 1,485 doctors have joined so far,” Mr. Subramanian said.

“In some parts of Tamil Nadu, relatives of patients who died of COVID-19 have attacked doctors, staff and damaged hospitals. This is worrying,” the Minister said.

He warned of police action against persons involved in such attacks. He also cautioned private hospitals of action under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments Act if they charge patients in excess of the rates stipulated by the State government for COVID-19 treatment and improper implementation of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

“We have already taken action on 40 hospitals. If hospitals violate rules, their licenses will be cancelled under provisions of the Act,” he said.

At the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, 212 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A LED board has been installed to display the health status of these patients. Volunteers of The Banyan were assisting the relatives of patients admitted at the hospital. Among others, J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education and R. Jayanthi, dean of Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate were present.