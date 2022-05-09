38 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

28 districts report no fresh cases; 20 infections recorded in Chennai

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu dipped marginally to 38 on Monday.

Of the 38 districts, 28 recorded no fresh cases. While 20 persons tested positive in Chennai, there were seven cases in Chengalpattu and three in Coimbatore. Only one case was reported in each of the remaining seven districts. A returnee from the U.S. was among those who tested positive.

So far, the State has reported 34,54,391 cases. Deaths continued to be nil in the State.

A total of 13,699 samples were tested. So far, a total of 6,63,13,253 samples have been tested. As many as 62 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recovered persons stood at 34,15,912.

There were 454 active cases in the State. Of them, Chennai accounted for 240 and Chengalpattu 125.

According to Sunday’s data, Chennai had the highest positivity rate of 1.2%, followed by Chengalpattu and Coimbatore with 0.7% each.