3.4 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport
Gold worth ₹1.59 crore, weighing 3.4 kg, was seized at Chennai airport by Customs officials.
On Tuesday, Jesantha Mary Francis Andaroseraj, hailing from Tiruchi, came to the city from Colombo. On suspicion, officials examined her baggage and found gold concealed in a rubbery paste form. The passenger was subsequently arrested.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.