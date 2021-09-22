313 to benefit from University of Madras’ free education scheme

As many as 313 candidates have been admitted under the free education scheme of the University of Madras this academic year.

Under the scheme preference is given to orphans, children of widows and first graduate in the family. The annual income of the family seeking free education must not exceed ₹3 lakh.

The scheme was launched 10 years ago, and since then every year, 250 students have benefitted under the scheme.

The students will receive their admission order on Wednesday from the vice-chancellor S. Gowri in the University.