303 sewage lines to stormwater drains sealed

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a major drive to seal illegal sewage connections to stormwater drains.

The Metrowater officials will visit localities and provide proper sewer connections to buildings. As many as 498 buildings with illegal sewage connections to stormwater drains have been identified and 303 of them have been plugged. According to estimates, more than 30% of the existing stormwater drains have illegal sewage connections.

In the first phase, all assistant engineers will facilitate sewage connections for 2,000 houses, after identifying and plugging the illegal sewage connections. All houses and shops with illegal sewage connections will be identified in one month.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed all assistant engineers to call upon residents to approach Metrowater officials and get a proper sewer connection within 30 days.

“All assistant engineers have been asked to continue the drive. The number is expected to increase significantly. Information at toll free number 1913 will be valuable,” Mr. Bedi said. Most of the identified residents have paid a fine of ₹5,000.

Residents have been warned that the Corporation will take penal action against the owner of the building as per Section 202 (5) of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919.

Officials at Teynampet zone have identified 78 buildings with illegal sewage connections, the largest number in the city. As many as 21 were identified in Tondiarpet, 33 in Manali, 16 in Madhavaram, 76 in Royapuram, 41 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, 71 in Ambattur, 54 in Anna Nagar, 25 each in Kodambakkam and Valasaravakkam, 9 in Adyar, 20 in Perungudi and 36 in Sholinganallur.

Alandur has not reported any illegal sewer connections.