300 kg ganja seized

The officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai on Tuesday seized over 300 kg of ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and arrested two suspects from Madurai.

Based on specific information, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zone, intercepted a truck near Karanodai toll plaza, which was coming from Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night. On checking the truck they found 308 kg ganja concealed in 12 plastic gunny bags and covered with 810 boxes. Maruthu Pandi, 42, and Andi D, 30, both residents of Madurai, were apprehended on the spot. On enquiry, it was revealed that the ganja was sourced near Visakhapatanam and was being transported to Madurai. Further investigations are on.