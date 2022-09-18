30-year-old arrested for murder of his friend

Special Correspondent September 18, 2022 21:00 IST

The MGR Nagar police arrested a 30-year-old man on charge of murdering his friend.

A senior police official said R. Kandan, a resident of Nesapakkam, was undergoing treatment in the Government Royapettah Hospital after he was attacked by his friend Murthy, a native of Mayiladuthurai, during a verbal duel while they were consuming alcohol in a liquor shop on September 13.

The victim, who was hit with a log by Murthy, was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where he died.

The MGR Nagar Police arrested Murthy the next day when he tried to flee the city.