30% of patients contracted COVID-19 at home

GCC advises caregivers to wear mask even while at home

Over 30% of the patients who tested positive for SARS CoV-2 on Saturday contracted the infection from family members who were in isolation at home.

According to data compiled by the Greater Chennai Corporation, 1,502 of the 5,040 patients in the 15 zones of the city on Saturday were infected because of family contacts at home and located in containment zones. “It is very important to wear mask at a home where patients are in isolation. We got 30% of cases from family contacts, 19% from extended contacts and 29% as index cases (means source not sure),” said Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. As many as 297 people in Anna Nagar were infected at home which already had patients. Four family contacts tested positive in Tiruvottiyur, 11 in Manali, 20 in Madhavaram, 88 in Tondiarpet, 111 in Royapuram, 42 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 118 in Ambattur, 185 in Teynampet, 108 in Kodambakkam, 29 in Valasaravakkam, 209 in Alandur, 67 in Perungudi and 26 in Sholinganallur. Teynampet zone reported 212 index cases on Saturday, the highest in the city. The source of the infection was not clear in zones such as Perungudi, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Ambattur.