August 09, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 29 doctors from Meghalaya have completed a six-month training in Life Saving Anaesthetic Skills, Emergency Maternal Obstetric Care and Ultra Sonogram at the Institute of Social Obstetrics and Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (KGH) for Women and Children, Triplicane, and Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who took part in the valedictory event of the training programme on Wednesday, said the two States - Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya - had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2022.

He presented certificates to the 29 doctors on completion of the training. He said that both KGH and IOG were already LaQshya (Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative) certified, and the training was imparted through the institutions. “Officials from Meghalaya have said that the training will help doctors in bringing down maternal and infant mortality,” he said.

Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Government of Meghalaya, said the doctors would now go back to serve the people of Meghalaya in areas of child and maternity departments. She said that such exchange of knowledge was India’s greatest strength. She hoped the relationship between the two States would continue to grow in the years to come. “We can better our systems if there is this keen sharing of information and knowledge,” she added.

Officials from Meghalaya including Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare; Joram Beda, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare; and Ramkumar S, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM) were present during the event. T.N. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Mission Director of NHM Shilpa Prabhakar Satish were also present.