282 children under treatment for H1N1 influenza in Tamil Nadu

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting the fever wards at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that circulars had been issued to government hospitals on management of children with fever, H1N1 influenza and dengue

A total of 282 children have tested positive for H1N1 influenza and are currently under treatment across the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday.

Shortly after inspecting the fever wards at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children, Egmore, the Minister said of the 282 children, 13 were admitted in government hospitals, 215 in private hospitals and 54 were in home isolation.

“As far as dengue is concerned, the number of cases is less when compared to previous years. Currently, 243 children are being treated for dengue in the State,” Mr. Subramanian told reporters.

At ICH, 129 children were admitted for fever, he said, adding: “Of this, no child has H1N1 influenza, while 18 children were being treated for dengue.” The Minister reiterated that there was no shortage of beds at ICH, which has a total of 837 beds. Of the 637 children admitted for various treatments, only 129 were in for treatment of fever, Mr. Subramanian added.

Like in previous years, children reporting with fever before the monsoon is usual, he noted. “In the last two to three years, the impact was less due to COVID-19 pandemic as there was lockdown, masking and physical distancing. In comparison, the number of cases was two to three times higher during 2017 and 2018 when compared to the present situation. There is no reason to fear or panic,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The symptoms of influenza include fever, sneezing, cough, cold, headache, throat pain and fatigue, the Minister said. Noting that adherence to COVID-19 protocol of masking, maintaining physical distance and frequent handwashing has slowed down, Mr. Subramanian said it was important to continue to comply with the norms to protect children.

Mr. Subramanian said that circulars had been issued to government hospitals on management of children with fever, H1N1 influenza and dengue. “Pharmacies have been instructed not to sell medicines for fever without prescriptions….Private hospitals and laboratories should immediately notify cases of dengue and H1N1 to the respective district health authorities,” he said.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam, dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital E. Theranirajan, and director of ICH S. Ezhilarasi was present during the inspection.