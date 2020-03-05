Chennai

26-year-old attacks girl

The Anna Nagar All-Women Police are on the lookout for a 26-year-old man who reportedly slit the throat of a Class VIII student with a knife on Wednesday, after she rejected his proposal and resisted his attempts to abduct her.

While the girl has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, the police have launched a manhunt for Nithya alias Nithyanathan, a food vendor.

Nithya and the girl lived in Aminjikarai. On Wednesday evening, she returned home after school and the neighbours suddenly heard a cry.

When they rushed to her house, they found her bleeding. Nithya escaped from the spot.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 1:05:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/26-year-old-attacks-girl/article30985705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY