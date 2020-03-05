26-year-old attacks girl

The Anna Nagar All-Women Police are on the lookout for a 26-year-old man who reportedly slit the throat of a Class VIII student with a knife on Wednesday, after she rejected his proposal and resisted his attempts to abduct her.
While the girl has been admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in a critical condition, the police have launched a manhunt for Nithya alias Nithyanathan, a food vendor.
Nithya and the girl lived in Aminjikarai. On Wednesday evening, she returned home after school and the neighbours suddenly heard a cry.
When they rushed to her house, they found her bleeding. Nithya escaped from the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.