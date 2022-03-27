2.6 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport
About 2.6 kg of gold was seized at Chennai airport by Customs officials on March 25 and 26.
Two passengers, Abdussamad Edakkaramban and Mohammed Haneefa Edakkaramban, were detained on their arrival from Dubai. Officials found that the two had concealed 1.4 kg of gold paste in their rectum.
In another case, Mohammed Jaasir was detained on his arrival from Sharjah and the officials found about 880 gm of gold in his inner wear.
