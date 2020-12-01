250 PMK cadres held in Cuddalore

At least 250 cadres of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) were taken into preventive custody in Cuddalore district on Tuesday when they were proceeding to Chennai to take part in a protest called by the party to demand 20% reservation for Vanniyars.
Police sources said that security had been tightened at all check posts and the cadres were detained as a precautionary measure.
In Villupuram district, about 55 PMK cadres were detained when they resorted to a road roko at Kooteripattu, Melpettai and Mailam to protest against the police preventing party cadres from proceeding to Chennai.
However, no arrests were made in Kallakurichi district. Police sources said that heavy police force was deployed at the toll gates at Ulundurpet and Madur in the district.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath