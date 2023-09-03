2,400 runners participate in ‘Made of Chennai Run’

September 03, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 2,400 runners participated in the ‘Made of Chennai Run’ which was organised in Chennai on September 3 as part of the ‘The Hindu Festival of Chennai’.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation MD Sandeep Nanduri flagged off the run at Island Grounds. Distributing the prizes to the winners, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said such events reminded the 89 lakh residents of Chennai about the birthday of the city in 1639 and the need for blending conservative aspects and modernity for improvement in civic conditions.

“Chennai Corporation will take initiatives under ‘Singara Chennai’ to protect the heritage and develop modern infrastructure. Chennai is known as the Detroit of Asia. It is an IT hub, famous for sports and a medical capital of Asia. UNESCO has recognised the city’s music tradition. The participation of residents and NGOs in preservation of heritage and culture is crucial for a modern city,” he said.

“Chennai Corporation will complete work on monsoon preparedness by September 15. I request the residents to stop dumping garbage in the canals and drains. All of us have the collective responsibility of keeping our city clean. After GCC removed 30 abandoned vehicles, residents themselves have started removing many of the 1,900 abandoned vehicles from the road. These vehicles have been affecting public health because of accumulation of garbage around it,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

Nandhini Ramanadhan received the first prize for women’s 10 km run (59 mins 24 seconds). In the 5 km run for men, C. Muralidharan (26 mins 39 seconds) was the runner up while Ashitosh Singh (25 mins 6 seconds) was declared the winner .

In the women’s 5 km run, Lakshmi Devi and Vaishnavi Srinivasan were declared winners. In the 10K run for men, P. Bhaskar (40 mins 15 seconds) was the runner up, while Subash Cheran (39 mins 13 seconds) was declared the winner.

The run was organised in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation and in association with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, CMRL and Mark Metro; Associate Partners - DRA Homes and Hindustan Group of Institutions; Medical Partner - Apollo Hospitals; Radio partner - Radio City; Water partner - Parry’s; Happiness partner - On The Streets of Chennai; Hygiene Partner - Urbaser Sumeet.