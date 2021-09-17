21 more areas under CNG network

More districts in the State will have compressed natural gas home connections and fuel outlets. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has finalised a list of 65 geographical areas for the next round of bidding. Of these, 21 are in Tamil Nadu.

Already, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Coimbatore, Salem and Karaikal in Puducherry will get natural gas pipeline networks and fuel outlets following successful bidding of tenders.

The companies that won the bids are proceeding with works to lay, build, operate or expand city or local natural gas distribution networks, and would have exclusive rights over these areas for eight years.

The 21 areas to be added to the gas distribution network include Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Madurai, Theni, Virudhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Karur, the Nilgiris and Erode.