HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2023 will be the year of millets, says Union Food Processing Industries Secretary

Anita Praveen, speaking at an international conference on innovation in food and beverage technology in Chennai on Wednesday, said the Union government was incentivising companies to make millet-based products, in a move towards sustainability

January 04, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Making the shift from rice, which requires ecologically expensive technology, to millets, will be the result of policy changes of the government, Anita Praveen said. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Making the shift from rice, which requires ecologically expensive technology, to millets, will be the result of policy changes of the government, Anita Praveen said. File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: File

“We cannot stop using resources but we can optimise their usage, and millets are a healthy and sustainable option we must choose,” said Anita Praveen, secretary, Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Ms. Praveen was speaking at the inauguration of the International Conference on Innovation in Food and Beverage Technology for Sustainable Future in Chennai, on Wednesday. The three-day conference, funded by the Ministry, will focus on the prospects, challenges, and opportunities in the food and beverage industry, recent technologies, global safety standards, and export opportunities.

She said that making the shift from rice, which required ecologically expensive technology, to millets will be the result of policy changes and that the government is incentivising companies to produce millet-based products. “Sustainability is often talked about, but it is not easy to achieve and countries like India are taking active steps towards achieving sustainable development goals,” she said. Students, Ms. Praveen said, are the “fresh minds” of the country.

“It is important to understand India’s bio-climatic zones and develop customized technology,” said Usha Antony, president and dean, College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology, Chennai.

Other dignitaries from the food and beverage industries as well as the founder of food products company, Aachi Group, were present to address the gathering

More than 600 faculty, researchers, students, entrepreneurs, and industrialists are expected to benefit from the deliberations at the conference. An exhibition of stalls of leading food industries will also be open to the public at the venue of the conference, at the Madras Veterinary College, Vepery.

Related Topics

food / Agriculture / environmental issues

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.