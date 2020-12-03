2 chain snatchers escape from police custody

Police had taken them to a jewellery store

Two of three chain-snatching suspects reportedly escaped from police custody near Perambur on Wednesday while being taken to the jewellery shop where they had sold a chain.

According to police, on Tuesday, Rathinakumar, 60, a resident of B.B. Garden in Perambur, and his wife Subashini, 54, were walking near their house in the morning when three men on a bike snatched Ms. Subashini’s chain and sped away. Based on her complaint, the Sembium police registered a case and nabbed three suspects the same night with the help of CCTV footage. The names of the arrested were given as Ajit Kumar and Rajesh of Vyasarpadi and Akash of Pulianthope.

They told the police that they had sold the chain at a jewellery outlet in Pulianthope, and the three were taken there to recover it.

After they identified the shop, the policemen asked them to get down from the vehicle and started walking towards it.

Suddenly, Ajit and Akash pushed the police and fled the spot. The personnel managed to restrain Rajesh and took him back to the station. The police have launched a search for Ajit and Akash.