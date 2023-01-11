HamberMenu
19-year-old Ajith fan dances on moving lorry, falls and dies in Chennai

Actor Ajith’s film, Thunivu was released on Thursday; actor Vijay’s Varisu too, was released; hundreds of fans gathered at Rohini theatre in Koyambedu where glass panes were broken, leading to police intervention

January 11, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fans of both actors began gathering at Rohini theatre from midnight on Wednesday onwards, to celebrate the release of the two films

Fans of both actors began gathering at Rohini theatre from midnight on Wednesday onwards, to celebrate the release of the two films | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

A 19-year-old youth died after falling from a moving lorry, where he was dancing to celebrate the opening day of actor Ajith’s film, Thunivu, in Koyambedu on Wednesday.

Hundreds of fans of actors Vijay and Ajith have gathered at the Rohini Theatre Complex in Koyambedu since midnight on Wednesday, as both actors’ films, Varisu and Thunivu respectively, are being released. At 4.10 am, the was a surge in the crowd of fans and the glass panes of the theatre was broken. Tension prevailed as there was a delay in the screening the movies. The police intervened, and brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, at 1 a.m., Bharath Kumar, 19, of Chintadripet who is a fan of Ajith’s climbed on the top of a tanker lorry which was moving slowly and danced in celebration. He fell from the lorry and broke his spinal cord, said police. He was rushed to Government Kilpauk Hospital where he died without responding to treatment in the early hours of Thursday. Traffic Police, Koyambedu registered a case and are investigating.

