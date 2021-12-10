1.74 lakh connections provided under Ujjwala 2.0 in T.N.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) that have so far, provided 1.74 lakh free liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections under the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme in the State are looking to increase these numbers by targeting districts with less than 90% LPG coverage.

A total of 32.43 lakh beneficiaries were covered in the first phase of the Ujjwala scheme in Tamil Nadu.

“We are using the Aadhaar and family card databases and correlating it with the 2011 Census data to ensure maximum coverage. We are concentrating on districts, including Villupuram, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Dindigul and Dharmapuri,” said an official source in Indian Oil Corporation, which has provided 1.16 lakh connections under the scheme.

The scheme was launched in April 2021 to provide LPG connections to households under various categories, including island dwellers, SC/ST, most backward classes, forest dwellers, tea and ex-tea garden tribes. These houses should not posses any other LPG connection. The households should have some document such as family card or Aadhaar card and have a bank account linked to the Aadhaar.

The beneficiaries would get a gas stove, Suraksha safety hose, regulator and one LPG cylinder for free.