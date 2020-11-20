1,707 new COVD-19 cases identified in Tamil Nadu

Case tally rises to 7,64,989; 2,252 patients discharged, taking recovered cases to 7,39,532

As many as 1,707 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,64,989. At the same time, 2,251 patients were discharged from various health facilities in the State after treatment. So far, 7,39,532 persons have been discharged post-treatment, health officials said.

Seven patients in private hospitals and 12 in government facilities succumbed to the virus, taking the toll due to the infection to 11,550.

New cases in Chennai

Chennai district registered 471 fresh cases and 593 persons were discharged. Four new deaths were recorded by hospitals in the district. As on date, 4,567 persons are under treatment. As many as 2,10,601 persons have been infected in the capital city so far. Of this, 2,02,242 persons have been discharged. The district has recorded 3,792 deaths.

Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur recorded over 100 cases in a day. In Coimbatore, 149 more persons were infected, while 119 cases were added in Chengalpattu. The district also recorded three deaths.

Tiruvallur recorded 138 additional cases and two more persons died due to the infection.

A few districts recorded less than 10 cases. The lowest number of infections were recorded in Perambalur, where two persons were found to be infected. Tenkasi saw five new cases; Dindigul six cases; and Ramanathapuram recorded seven additional cases. In Ariyalur district, eight fresh cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health, while one person with no co-morbid conditions had succumbed to the infection, 18 others died due to complications arising from COVID-19.

A 62-year-old man from Chennai, admitted on November 11 to the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy, died on Wednesday morning due to severe COVID pneumonia-induced respiratory failure and septic shock.

The government has approved the molecular laboratory at the CHILDS Trust Medical Research Foundation in Chennai to test for COVID-19. With this, the State now has 213 testing centres, including 66 in the government and 147 in the private sector.