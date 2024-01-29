GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

160 buses to south T.N. will be run from Madhavram terminus, says Transport Department

The remaining 710 buses will be operated from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam starting Tuesday. The government had earlier announced that all south-bound bus operations would be shifted to the new facility

January 29, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The announcement was made after Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar convened a meeting with senior officials. Photo: File

The announcement was made after Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar convened a meeting with senior officials. Photo: File

The Transport Department has arranged a portion of south-bound buses to be operational from the Madhavaram bus terminus, agreeing to the demands of bus operators.

Earlier, it had announced that all south-bound buses, proceeding on GST Road, would be operated from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam. This change would have come into effect starting Tuesday, and as a consequence, south-bound buses would no longer be operated from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus in Koyambedu.

As per a press release issued by the Transport Department after Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar convened a meeting with senior officials, a total of 870 buses of the different State Transport Corporations (including the State Express Transport Corporation) were being operated to different part of central and south Tamil Nadu.

Of these, 710 buses – Tiruchi (118), Salem (66), Vriddhachalam (30), Kallakurichi (50), Villupuram (59), Kumbakonam (52), Chidambaram (21), Neyveli (46), Cuddalore via Puducherry and Thindivanam (32), Puducherry via Thindivanam (35), Tiruvannamalai via Senji (125), Polur (30), and Vandavasai (46) – would be operated from KCBT. The remaining 160 buses would be operated from the Madhavaram bus terminus.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.