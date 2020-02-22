16 remanded for smuggling gold

As many as 16 persons, including two officers, have been remanded by a court in a case relating to smuggling gold from other countries.

On Wednesday night, DRI officers detained 18 passengers who flew down with gold from foreign countries at the international airport. When the officers were taking the 18 to board a vehicle stationed outside the arrival hall for further enquiry at the DRI office in T.Nagar, an unidentified mob of around 50 persons gathered around the officers and attacked them.

Officers manhandled

In the melee, two DRI officers were manhandled. Later, the mob fled with the passengers. The airport police booked a case following a complaint from the DRI officers.

During the course of proceedings, the officers recovered and seized 12.693 kg of gold, valued at ₹5.44 crore, under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Thirteen passengers, two staff of the Customs and a former Customs officer were produced before a magistrate court in the Egmore Complex and remanded to judicial custody.

A special team of the police was constituted to trace members of the gang that attacked the officers at the airport.