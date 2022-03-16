1.4 kg gold stolen from jewellery unit
Owner of the unit has filed a complaint against an employee who has gone missing since March 10
About 1.4 kg gold has been stolen from a gold jewellery making unit in Esplanade police station limits in the city.
According to a complaint filed by H. Jatin Kumar, owner of the unit and wholesaler of gold jewellery, Naba Kumar Shaw of Howrah, a long-time employee of the unit, had stolen gold bars weighing about 1.4 kg and worth ₹60 lakh. Shaw has been working with Mr. Kumar for over three decades.
In his complaint, Mr. Kumar said Shaw went missing on March 10. Later, he learnt that the accused took away the gold bars. Mr. Kumar contacted Shaw's family in West Bengal. The family told him that Shaw had not yet reached home and therefore he decided to lodge a complaint with the police.
