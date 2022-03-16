131 students of Adi Dravidar school given stationery on Women’s Day
As part of Women’s Day celebrations, exam pads and pens were given to 131 students of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department School from Class I to V at Kaliamman Koil Street.
P.V. Rao, deputy general manager, Canara Bank, distributed the gifts to students, according to a release. N. Subramaniam, a reitired official of Southern Railway, and a resident of the area was instrumental in identifying the school. This was done as part of the corporate social responsibility scheme of Canara Bank.
