131 students of Adi Dravidar school given stationery on Women’s Day

Staff Reporter March 16, 2022 22:02 IST

Staff Reporter March 16, 2022 22:02 IST

As part of Women’s Day celebrations, exam pads and pens were given to 131 students of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department School from Class I to V at Kaliamman Koil Street.

P.V. Rao, deputy general manager, Canara Bank, distributed the gifts to students, according to a release. N. Subramaniam, a reitired official of Southern Railway, and a resident of the area was instrumental in identifying the school. This was done as part of the corporate social responsibility scheme of Canara Bank.